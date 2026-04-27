Luka Romero News: Scores off bench in victory

Romero scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Necaxa.

Romero replaced Omar Campos during the second half and made his presence felt with a direct free kick goal in the 77th minute of the one-sided win. It was Romero's first goal since his CCC hat trick on Feb. 12, and it came on his sixth shot over 65 minutes played in the last three league games. He could have some opportunities to produce, potentially earning increased time on the field if he carries the momentum to the decisive stages.