Luka Sucic Injury: Back in team training

Sucic (knee) has been spotted back in team training on Wednesday, the club announced.

Sucic was part of the team training on Wednesday. Although he still wears a strap on his injured knee, his return to team training is a positive sign, suggesting he could be back in the squad for Saturday's clash with Valladolid. If he can't make the squad, Pablo Marin or Benat Turrientes could replace him in midfield for the game.