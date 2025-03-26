Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luka Sucic headshot

Luka Sucic Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Sucic (knee) has been spotted back in team training on Wednesday, the club announced.

Sucic was part of the team training on Wednesday. Although he still wears a strap on his injured knee, his return to team training is a positive sign, suggesting he could be back in the squad for Saturday's clash with Valladolid. If he can't make the squad, Pablo Marin or Benat Turrientes could replace him in midfield for the game.

Luka Sucic
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now