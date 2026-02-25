Luka Sucic Injury: Back in team training
Sucic (groin) returned to training with the squad Wednesday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Mallorca, according to Diariovasco.
Sucic (groin) returned to training with the squad Wednesday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Mallorca after missing the last two matches due to a groin injury. The midfielder had started the three matches prior to his setback and could gradually work his way back into the starting XI in the coming weeks.
