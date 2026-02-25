Luka Sucic headshot

Luka Sucic Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Sucic (groin) returned to training with the squad Wednesday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Mallorca, according to Diariovasco.

Sucic (groin) returned to training with the squad Wednesday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Mallorca after missing the last two matches due to a groin injury. The midfielder had started the three matches prior to his setback and could gradually work his way back into the starting XI in the coming weeks.

Luka Sucic
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Sucic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Sucic See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
216 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 12
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 12
Author Image
Jack Burkart
December 11, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 10, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 5, 2022