Luka Sucic Injury: Brought off injured

Sucic came off with an apparent injury during the second half of Thursday's clash with Midtjylland. Sucic scored a first-half brace before coming off.

Sucic picked up the injury just moments after half time and was forced off for Pablo Marin. Sucic has been a consistent starting option with occasional rest on the bench and in different formations. Sucic will have limited time to try and get fit for a Sunday clash with Leganes.