Luka Sucic Injury: Could return next week

Sucic (groin) won't be ready to play against Real Madrid on Saturday, manager Pellegrino Matarazzo told media Friday. "Sucic looks good, he's not 100 percent ready yet, but there's a good chance he could return to the squad next week."

Sucic suffered an injury in the 3-1 win over Elche, and while he's trending in the right direction, he's not ready to feature yet. The midfielder has been limited to just five starts and 10 appearances in the 2025/26 Liga campaign, so his absence, as well as his potential return, won't have a big impact in fantasy.