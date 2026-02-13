Luka Sucic headshot

Luka Sucic Injury: Could return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Sucic (groin) won't be ready to play against Real Madrid on Saturday, manager Pellegrino Matarazzo told media Friday. "Sucic looks good, he's not 100 percent ready yet, but there's a good chance he could return to the squad next week."

Sucic suffered an injury in the 3-1 win over Elche, and while he's trending in the right direction, he's not ready to feature yet. The midfielder has been limited to just five starts and 10 appearances in the 2025/26 Liga campaign, so his absence, as well as his potential return, won't have a big impact in fantasy.

Luka Sucic
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Sucic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Sucic See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
204 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 12
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 12
Author Image
Jack Burkart
December 11, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 10, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 5, 2022