Luka Sucic Injury: Could return next week
Sucic (groin) won't be ready to play against Real Madrid on Saturday, manager Pellegrino Matarazzo told media Friday. "Sucic looks good, he's not 100 percent ready yet, but there's a good chance he could return to the squad next week."
Sucic suffered an injury in the 3-1 win over Elche, and while he's trending in the right direction, he's not ready to feature yet. The midfielder has been limited to just five starts and 10 appearances in the 2025/26 Liga campaign, so his absence, as well as his potential return, won't have a big impact in fantasy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Sucic See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season204 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersJune 3, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 12December 11, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksOctober 10, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksSeptember 5, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Sucic See More