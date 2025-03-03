Fantasy Soccer
Luka Sucic

Luka Sucic Injury: Could return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Susic (knee) is back in training and could be an option to play Thursday against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League, El Diario Vasco reports.

Susic hasn't played since February due to a knee injury, but the midfielder seems to have recovered slightly quicker than expected. It's unclear if he'll return to the XI right away, but the fact that he's back in full training suggests his return to the side is creeping closer and closer.

Luka Sucic
Real Sociedad

