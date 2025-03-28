Luka Sucic Injury: Makes squad, available Saturday

Sucic (knee) is in the squad for Saturday's game against Valladolid.

Sucic was spotted in training earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him make the squad, especially considering he's been a regular fixture in midfield when fit. Sucic has started in 17 of his 19 appearances for Real Sociedad in league play this season, though he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside due to his role as a holding midfielder.