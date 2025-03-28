Fantasy Soccer
Luka Sucic headshot

Luka Sucic Injury: Makes squad, available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Sucic (knee) is in the squad for Saturday's game against Valladolid.

Sucic was spotted in training earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him make the squad, especially considering he's been a regular fixture in midfield when fit. Sucic has started in 17 of his 19 appearances for Real Sociedad in league play this season, though he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside due to his role as a holding midfielder.

Luka Sucic
Real Sociedad
