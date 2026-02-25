Luka Sucic Injury: Option against Mallorca
Sucic (groin) returned to training with the squad Wednesday and is an option for Saturday's clash against Mallorca, coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said in the press conference. "Luka and Barrenetxea are training well, strong, and with good energy. They are definitely options for tomorrow's game and also for Wednesday."
Sucic returned to training with the squad Wednesday and and is back available for Saturday's clash against Mallorca after missing the last two matches due to a groin injury. The midfielder had started the three matches prior to his setback and could gradually work his way back into the starting XI in the coming weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Sucic See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season218 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersJune 3, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 12December 11, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksOctober 10, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksSeptember 5, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Sucic See More