Luka Sucic Injury: Option against Mallorca

Sucic returned to training with the squad Wednesday and and is back available for Saturday's clash against Mallorca after missing the last two matches due to a groin injury. The midfielder had started the three matches prior to his setback and could gradually work his way back into the starting XI in the coming weeks.