Luka Sucic Injury: Out against Oviedo

Sucic is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Oviedo but will resume training early next week and is expected to return for the Feb. 28 match against Mallorca. Goncalo Guedes is expected to shift to the left wing, while Pablo Marin is likely to start on the right wing in his absence.