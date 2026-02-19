Luka Sucic headshot

Luka Sucic Injury: Out against Oviedo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 5:07am

Sucic (groin) is ruled out against Saturday's clash against Oviedo, according to Diario vasco.

Sucic is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Oviedo but will resume training early next week and is expected to return for the Feb. 28 match against Mallorca. Goncalo Guedes is expected to shift to the left wing, while Pablo Marin is likely to start on the right wing in his absence.

Luka Sucic
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
