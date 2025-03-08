Luka Sucic Injury: Returning to sidelines

Sucic is out for Sunday's match against Sevilla due to an injury, according to manager Imanol Alguacil, per Oscar Badallo of Marca. "Obviously, with Luka we forced last day, being aware that he could come resentful, what has happened, but the injury has not gone much. We think it will be available by Thursday."

Sucic is out Sunday, with the club appearing to be taking the cautious route after rushing him back a bit too early during their match Thursday. That said, they do expect him to be available for their reverse fixture against Manchester United on March 13, as he is a critical part of the team when fit. Benat Turrientes is a possible replacement, with Martin Zubimendi also likely to take his spot if deemed fit from an illness.