Luka Sucic headshot

Luka Sucic Injury: Working indoor Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Sucic (knee) has been spotted training indoors as part of his recovery, the club posted.

Sucic has been sidelined with knee discomfort for the past three games and has been seen doing indoor exercises as part of his recovery. It is still unclear when he will return to the pitch, but he is progressing well. Benat Turrientes is expected to see increased playing time until Sucic returns.

