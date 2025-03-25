Luka Sucic Injury: Working indoor Tuesday
Sucic (knee) has been spotted training indoors as part of his recovery, the club posted.
Sucic has been sidelined with knee discomfort for the past three games and has been seen doing indoor exercises as part of his recovery. It is still unclear when he will return to the pitch, but he is progressing well. Benat Turrientes is expected to see increased playing time until Sucic returns.
