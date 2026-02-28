Luka Sucic News: Available off bench Saturday
Sucic (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Mallorca.
Sucic is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Mallorca after missing the last two matches due to a groin injury. The midfielder had started the three matches prior to the setback but could be eased back into action as he regains full match sharpness.
