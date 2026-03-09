Luka Sucic News: Credited with assist Saturday

Sucic assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atlético Madrid.

Sucic assisted on Carlos Soler's goal with a perfect pass that allowed the midfielder to slot a shot into an impossible angle for Jan Oblak. Sucic is a holding midfielder by nature, however, so his fantasy upside won't be very high in most matches. His floor is also very low due to the defensive nature of his role.