Luka Sucic headshot

Luka Sucic News: Credited with assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Sucic assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atlético Madrid.

Sucic assisted on Carlos Soler's goal with a perfect pass that allowed the midfielder to slot a shot into an impossible angle for Jan Oblak. Sucic is a holding midfielder by nature, however, so his fantasy upside won't be very high in most matches. His floor is also very low due to the defensive nature of his role.

Luka Sucic
Real Sociedad
