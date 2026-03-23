Luka Sucic News: Nets in loss

Sucic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-1 loss to Villarreal.

Sucic scored once on three shots during Friday's disappointing loss. It was a day to forget on the whole, despite the goal for Sucic. The schedule doesn't get easier in the coming weeks, so it could be hard for Sucic to build on this goal contribution, especially with likely limited volume.