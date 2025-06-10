Luka Sucic News: Receives career-high in minutes

Sucic started in 21 of his 29 appearances while recording one goal on 43 shots and one assist on 25 chances created in La Liga.

Sucic transferred to Spain to join Sociedad this campaign and would burst onto the scene with his club, immediately capturing nearly 1,800 minutes of play in his debut season. He would only notch two goal contributions despite his numerous opportunities, something he will hope to work on this offseason. However, he looks likely to continue in this role for the club, and at the age of 22, his trajectory only seems to be upward.