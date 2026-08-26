Luka Sucic headshot

Luka Sucic News: Scores in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Sucic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 4-1 loss against Real Madrid.

Sucic delivered Real Sociedad's lone goal Wednesday, adding one key pass against Real Madrid. The strike should help push him in the right direction statistically, as he's now logged his first shot on target and two key passes across his two appearances.

Luka Sucic
Real Sociedad
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