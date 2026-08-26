Luka Sucic News: Scores in defeat
Sucic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 4-1 loss against Real Madrid.
Sucic delivered Real Sociedad's lone goal Wednesday, adding one key pass against Real Madrid. The strike should help push him in the right direction statistically, as he's now logged his first shot on target and two key passes across his two appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Sucic See More
-
World Cup
Portugal vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 3256 days ago
-
World Cup
Croatia vs Ghana Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L62 days ago
-
World Cup
Panama vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L65 days ago
-
World Cup
England vs Croatia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L71 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team107 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Sucic See More