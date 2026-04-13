Luka Sucic News: Strikes from distance in draw

Sucic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Sucic unfurled a curling effort from outside of the box Saturday to net Real Sociedad's opening goal in their 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves. In addition to his goal, the midfielder attempted three tackles (zero won) and made two clearances in support of the defensive effort. Sucic's 86 minutes played Saturday mark his most in a single appearance across 16 league appearances (eight starts).