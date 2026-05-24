Luka Sucic News: Three shots in 1-1 draw

Sucic recorded three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Espanyol.

Sucic took three shots as his side drew away 1-1. The midfielder started his 10th game of the season. He has scored three goals across his 1,018 minutes, where he has mostly played centrally in midfield or on the right. This was the third game this season that he has attempted three shots.