Luka Topalovic News: Picks up assist versus Bologna
Topalovic assisted once to go with three completed passes and one chance created in nine minutes in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bologna.
Topalovic came in late in his seasonal debut, as the coach turned to a couple of youngsters in the last round, and sprung Andy Diouf loose with a great through ball on the final goal of the game. He might go out on loan to gain more experience next year.
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