Luka Vuskovic Injury: Knee injury worse than expected

Vuskovic (knee) is unlikely to be available for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, with the injury proving more serious than the club initially anticipated, according to Bild.

Vuskovic has been unable to return to individual rehabilitation training on the pitch since sustaining the knee injury in team training two weeks ago, limiting his work to indoor sessions only. The center-back's influence on Hamburger's defensive record has been stark, as the club conceded just 13 goals in 11 matches with him on the field in the second half of the season. Without him, the defense has struggled considerably, conceding seven goals across the last two matches against Stuttgart and Bremen. An extended absence would represent a major concern for Hamburger heading into the final stretch of the season.