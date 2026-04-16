Luka Vuskovic Injury: Late fitness call

Vuskovic (knee) is in rehabilitation and will be evaluated Friday to determine if he is fit for Saturday's clash against Bremen, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Luka is in rehabilitation for his knee issues. We will see after tomorrow's training how things look."

Vuskovic could be available for Saturday's clash against Bremen pending a positive fitness test Friday after missing the last match due to a knee issue. The defender had been starting prior to the setback and is expected to reclaim that role once fully fit, with Daniel Elfadli in line to start in the back line if he is not cleared.