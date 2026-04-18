Luka Vuskovic Injury: Not available Saturday

Vuskovic (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bremen.

Vuskovic has been unable to pass his late fitness test despite coach Merlin Polzin confirming he would evaluate his status following Friday's training session. The defender had been a regular starter prior to the knee issue, and his continued absence leaves a notable gap in the back line. His availability for the coming fixtures will be monitored closely as he continues his rehabilitation from the knee problem.