Luka Vuskovic Injury: Not training Tuesday

Vuskovic (knee) remains absent in training sessions due to his injury, with coach Merlin Polzin saying "With Luka, it was the case that the knee got a little bruised with the bruise. We look from day to day. He was closely examined and treated intensively. We will try everything. It could be tight, but I can't yet estimate exactly whether it will work or not.", according to the club.

Vuskovic missed the last league game after hurting his knee, and it's unclear if he'll be fit enough to reappear in the next visit to Werder Bremen. In case he's still sidelined, his replacement Daniel Elfadli will likely continue to see action. The 19-year-old had previously been a major defensive contributor, tallying 70 clearances and nine interceptions, as well as one goal, over his last six Bundesliga starts.