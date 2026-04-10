Luka Vuskovic Injury: Suffers knee injury

Vuskovic is out for Sunday's match against Stuttgart due to a knee injury, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "Luka took a hit to the knee and will be out for Sunday."

Vuskovic suffered a knee injury this week and will now hit the sidelines, a tough loss as the club losses their regular starter in the defense. That said, this will force a change, leaving Daniel Elfadli as a likely replacement. They will hope this is only a one-game absence and a quick return, still only six points clear of the relegation playoff.