Luka Vuskovic Injury: Trains fully, option Saturday

Vuskovic (knee) was back in team Thursday and is an option for Saturday's match against Frankfurt, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Luka trained fully today and is an option for the squad."

Vuskovic was only training individually two days ago, but has made improvements, as the defender is now training with his teammates and is an option for Saturday's clash against the Eagles. He is a starter when fit, although his doubtful tag could leave him on the bench for his return.