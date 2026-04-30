Luka Vuskovic Injury: Trains Thursday, doubtful Saturday

Vuskovic (knee) was back in team training Thursday and remains doubtful for Saturday's match against Frankfurt.

Vuskovic was only training individually two days ago, but has made improvements, as the defender is now training with his teammates. This does leave the defender with a slight chance of making the call, as he was in training with two other players who are expected to return this week. He is a starter when fit, although his doubtful tag could leave him on the bench for his return. Either way, his return to team training should leave him at least available for the final two games of the season.