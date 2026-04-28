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Luka Vuskovic Injury: Working individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Vuskovic has trained individually but is not yet ready for action, according to Lukas Dombrowski of Bild.de.

Vuskovic is still recovering from a knee contusion and has seen some progress in his return, as the defender was able to train Tuesday individually. However, it will still take the defender more time to return, unlikely to face Frankfurt. They still hope for his return by the end of the season, although it will be close with only three games left.

Luka Vuskovic
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