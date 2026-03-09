Luka Vuskovic News: Dominant at both ends

Vuskovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Wolfsburg.

Vuskovic stood out at both ends, matching his season high in clearances with 17 and winning all 12 duels including nine in the air defensively, before winning both penalties and converting one himself offensively to be directly responsible for both of his side's goals. The center back has had at least one attempt in his last 13 appearances and leads all defenders including fullbacks in goals scored in the league this season with four.