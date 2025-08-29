Vuskovic came through Hajduk Split like his brother Mario, making his Croatian top-flight debut in Feb. 2023 at 16 years and two days old as the youngest player in league history alongside Marko Dabro. He has played for every Croatian youth side and earned his first senior cap this year. Tottenham signed him in late 2023 on a deal through 2030, and he spent loan spells with Radomiak Radom and KVC Westerlo, where he recorded 36 appearances with seven goals and three assists in 2024\/25. Now joining HSV in the Bundesliga, he said it is special to play for the club because of his brother's past there. Vuskovic will be a nice youth option in the backline and is expected to see a decent amount of playing time for the red shorts.