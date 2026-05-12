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Luka Vuskovic News: Scores in 3-2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Vuskovic scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 win against SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Vuskovic scored as Hamburg went on to win 3-2 against Freiburg. The defender has scored six goals this season. He returned to the starting lineup, having missed the last four games. This was the 10th game of the season that he has had two or more shots, but the first time he has put two shots on target.

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