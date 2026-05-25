Lukas Engel Injury: Forced off Saturday
Engel (undisclosed) was forced off in the 87th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Minnesota with an apparent injury, according to Marca.
Engel couldn't end the game in Saturday's clash against Minnesota and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue, but Engel has approximately two months to recover before Real Salt Lake's next fixture against LAFC on July 22 following the World Cup break, giving him a realistic window to return to full fitness before MLS action resumes. The club will assess the extent of the injury over the coming days before providing any further clarity on his timeline.
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