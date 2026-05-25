Lukas Engel headshot

Lukas Engel Injury: Forced off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Engel (undisclosed) was forced off in the 87th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Minnesota with an apparent injury, according to Marca.

Engel couldn't end the game in Saturday's clash against Minnesota and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue, but Engel has approximately two months to recover before Real Salt Lake's next fixture against LAFC on July 22 following the World Cup break, giving him a realistic window to return to full fitness before MLS action resumes. The club will assess the extent of the injury over the coming days before providing any further clarity on his timeline.

Lukas Engel
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Engel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Engel See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 24, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025