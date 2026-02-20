Lukas Engel Injury: Late call Saturday
Engel (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Vancouver, according to the MLS injury report.
Engel is going to need some testing Saturday, as the defender has been dealt an injury to his knee. The defender just moved over from Middlesbrough, so it will be interesting to see what role he holds, likely to be signed as a starter, but potentially not seeing that spot immediately.
