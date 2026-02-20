Lukas Engel headshot

Lukas Engel Injury: Late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Engel (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Vancouver, according to the MLS injury report.

Engel is going to need some testing Saturday, as the defender has been dealt an injury to his knee. The defender just moved over from Middlesbrough, so it will be interesting to see what role he holds, likely to be signed as a starter, but potentially not seeing that spot immediately.

Lukas Engel
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Engel
