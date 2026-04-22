Lukas Engel Injury: Suffers injury in warmups

Engel was a late scratch Wednesday against Inter Miami after picking up an undisclosed injury in warmups, according to Salt City Soccer.

Engel's last-minute absence forced his team to modify the starting lineup, moving Sam Junqua into the initial back line alongside DeAndre Yedlin and Justen Glad. The full severity of the injury is yet to be revealed, so the Dane's status is in doubt for future matches. He was averaging 4.5 clearances and 4.0 ball recoveries per game over six straight starts before getting hurt.