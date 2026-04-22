Lukas Engel headshot

Lukas Engel Injury: Suffers injury in warmups

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Engel was a late scratch Wednesday against Inter Miami after picking up an undisclosed injury in warmups, according to Salt City Soccer.

Engel's last-minute absence forced his team to modify the starting lineup, moving Sam Junqua into the initial back line alongside DeAndre Yedlin and Justen Glad. The full severity of the injury is yet to be revealed, so the Dane's status is in doubt for future matches. He was averaging 4.5 clearances and 4.0 ball recoveries per game over six straight starts before getting hurt.

Lukas Engel
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Engel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Engel See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
363 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025