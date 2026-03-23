Lukas Engel News: Blocks four shots
Engel took two off target shots, crossed twice (one accurate), created a chance and blocked four shots during Sunday's 2-2 draw with San Diego.
Engel was a part of the RSL back line that conceded twice Sunday leading the team in blocks. The defender has combined for six shots, 16 clearances and five blocks over his last three appearances.
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