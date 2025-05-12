Lukas Engel News: Credited with assist

Engel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Austin FC.

Engel was credited with an assist in this win, although he simply set up Evander with a low pass from the left wing to the outside of the box. This was his first assist of the season, but he's been threatening on offense as a wing-back. He's tallied at least one shot six of his last seven appearances, tallying nine shots, 10 chances created and 11 crosses in that span.