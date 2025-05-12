Fantasy Soccer
Lukas Engel headshot

Lukas Engel News: Credited with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Engel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Austin FC.

Engel was credited with an assist in this win, although he simply set up Evander with a low pass from the left wing to the outside of the box. This was his first assist of the season, but he's been threatening on offense as a wing-back. He's tallied at least one shot six of his last seven appearances, tallying nine shots, 10 chances created and 11 crosses in that span.

