Lukas Engel headshot

Lukas Engel News: Joins Cincinnati on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Engel has joined Cincinnati from Middlesbrough until the end of the year, his parent club announced.

Engel joined Boro from Silkeborg in 2023 and made 53 appearances across all competitions. The Danish defender scored in a 3-1 win at Millwall and a 3-1 victory over Norwich City. He played his final game for Boro against West Brom last month before moving to an Eastern Conference side.

Lukas Engel
FC Cincinnati
