Lukas Engel News: Key factor in close win

Engel recorded one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus New England Revolution.

Engel was one of the best players for Cincinnati as they defeated New England 1-0 on Saturday. In 84 minutes played, the center back created one chance, made nine passes into the final third, completed two of his three dribbles, and won nine of his 12 duels. Engel has started every game for Cincinnati this season, and will in all likelihood feature once again this Sunday against DC United.