Lukas Engel News: Makes starting lineup Saturday
Engel (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Seattle Sounders.
Engel started the season with an injury but regained enough health to feature from kickoff in the second week. The defender has been selected over Sam Junqua to feature as part of a back three alongside Philip Quinton and Justen Glad. During the previous campaign, Engel produced 52 clearances, 26 interceptions and 28 tackles while delivering two assists in 14 appearances when playing in a central spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Engel See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back310 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack331 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha345 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist359 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Engel See More