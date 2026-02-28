Lukas Engel News: Makes starting lineup Saturday

Engel (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Seattle Sounders.

Engel started the season with an injury but regained enough health to feature from kickoff in the second week. The defender has been selected over Sam Junqua to feature as part of a back three alongside Philip Quinton and Justen Glad. During the previous campaign, Engel produced 52 clearances, 26 interceptions and 28 tackles while delivering two assists in 14 appearances when playing in a central spot.