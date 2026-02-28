Lukas Engel headshot

Lukas Engel News: Makes starting lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 4:01pm

Engel (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Seattle Sounders.

Engel started the season with an injury but regained enough health to feature from kickoff in the second week. The defender has been selected over Sam Junqua to feature as part of a back three alongside Philip Quinton and Justen Glad. During the previous campaign, Engel produced 52 clearances, 26 interceptions and 28 tackles while delivering two assists in 14 appearances when playing in a central spot.

Lukas Engel
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Engel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Engel See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
310 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
331 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
345 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
359 days ago