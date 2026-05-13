Lukas Engel headshot

Lukas Engel News: On bench midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Engel (hip) is on the bench for Wednesday's clash versus Houston Dynamo.

Engel is unlikely to see significant action as a substitute center-back, with Sam Junqua, Philip Quinton and DeAndre Yedlin starting Wednesday. Before missing four MLS games due to his injury, Engel had been a reliable defender, tallying 27 clearances and eight interceptions over six starts. Still, with his side rarely securing clean sheets, his value will depend on his defensive contributions as soon as he's back on the field.

Lukas Engel
Real Salt Lake
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