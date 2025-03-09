Fantasy Soccer
Lukas Engel headshot

Lukas Engel News: Starts at left-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Engel generated four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto FC.

Engel continued in the starting role for a third game in a row Saturday, seeing the start on the left flank once again. His effort was shown on both sides of the ball, recording one chance cerated and four crosses in the attack to go along with one tackle won, an interception and a clearance in the defense. He looks to be their starter at left-back, holding solid two-way potential.

