Lukas Hradecky headshot

Lukas Hradecky Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Hradecky (knee) was spotted back in team training Wednesday, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Hradecky returned to the training pitch Wednesday wearing a knee strap after spending the last two months on the sidelines recovering from injury. The veteran goalkeeper still needs to rebuild his match fitness through a few more team sessions before he can be considered an option again for the Diagonale. Philipp Kohn has handled the starting duties during his absence and it remains to be seen whether the Finnish keeper will regain the number one spot once he is back up to full speed.

Lukas Hradecky
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Hradecky See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Hradecky See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 25, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 12, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 15, 2021