Lukas Hradecky Injury: Back in team training

Hradecky (knee) was spotted back in team training Wednesday, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Hradecky returned to the training pitch Wednesday wearing a knee strap after spending the last two months on the sidelines recovering from injury. The veteran goalkeeper still needs to rebuild his match fitness through a few more team sessions before he can be considered an option again for the Diagonale. Philipp Kohn has handled the starting duties during his absence and it remains to be seen whether the Finnish keeper will regain the number one spot once he is back up to full speed.