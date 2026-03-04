Lukas Hradecky Injury: Back in team training
Hradecky (knee) was spotted back in team training Wednesday, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.
Hradecky returned to the training pitch Wednesday wearing a knee strap after spending the last two months on the sidelines recovering from injury. The veteran goalkeeper still needs to rebuild his match fitness through a few more team sessions before he can be considered an option again for the Diagonale. Philipp Kohn has handled the starting duties during his absence and it remains to be seen whether the Finnish keeper will regain the number one spot once he is back up to full speed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Hradecky See More
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsOctober 25, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksSeptember 12, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 15, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Hradecky See More