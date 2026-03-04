Lukas Hradecky Injury: Still needs few weeks to return

Hradecky (knee) resumed team training but still needs time and will be expected to return in the next two weeks, according to coach Sebastien Pocognoli.

Hradecky returned to team training Wednesday but still needs a few weeks to rebuild his fitness and test his feel during goalkeeper-specific movements. The Finnish keeper is likely targeting a return for the March. 22. clash against Lyon. It also remains unclear whether he will reclaim the starting job or if Philipp Kohn will still be holding down the role by the time he is fully fit.