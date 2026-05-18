Lukas Hradecky News: Concedes five in finale
Hradecky made two saves and allowed five goals in Sunday's 5-4 loss against Strasbourg.
Hradecky had a rough end to the season Sunday as he conceded a season-high five goals in the nine-goal thriller. He also made just two saves as Monaco ended the campaign in 7th place. Hradecky made 17 Ligue 1 starts this season, keeping two clean sheets, conceding 27 goals and making 45 saves in his first season with the club.
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