Lukas Hradecky News: Concedes five in finale

Hradecky made two saves and allowed five goals in Sunday's 5-4 loss against Strasbourg.

Hradecky had a rough end to the season Sunday as he conceded a season-high five goals in the nine-goal thriller. He also made just two saves as Monaco ended the campaign in 7th place. Hradecky made 17 Ligue 1 starts this season, keeping two clean sheets, conceding 27 goals and making 45 saves in his first season with the club.