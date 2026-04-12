Lukas Hradecky News: Concedes four goals

Hradecky made two saves and allowed four goals in Friday's 4-1 defeat to Paris FC.

Hradecky made two saves but conceded four goals for the second time this season in Friday's 4-1 loss against Paris FC, extending his run to three straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has been heavily tested since returning from injury, recording 12 saves while conceding six goals over his last four appearances. He will look to bounce back in the next match against Auxerre.