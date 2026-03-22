Lukas Hradecky News: Concedes just once
Hradecky had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Lyon.
Hradecky didn't have to do too much in this one but he did come up with a couple saves in Monaco's win. He will likely face more shots against Marseille, a side which has put in 54 goals in 27 league games.
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