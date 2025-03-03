Lukas Hradecky News: Concedes once
Hradecky recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Hradecky faced just three shots during Saturday's win, and stopped two of them to come away with a comfortable win. The goalkeeper is a top option behind an elite defensive unit, and has plenty of upside in any match. Hradecky will hope to continue this good form across a busy period in multiple competitions.
