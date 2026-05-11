Lukas Hradecky headshot

Lukas Hradecky News: Concedes own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Hradecky registered two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lille.

Hradecky made two saves Sunday and appeared to be in for a solid match until the 72nd minute, beaten by his own player via an own goal. It remains his seventh straight game with no clean sheet, still with only two all season. He will face Strasbourg in the final match day, looking to end the campaign on a good note.

Lukas Hradecky
Monaco
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