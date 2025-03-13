Lukas Hradecky News: Concedes twice in defeat

Hradecky had three saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat versus Bayern Munich.

Hradecky turned aside three of five Bayern Munich shots on target Tuesday as Bayer Leverkusen fell in a 2-0 defeat and were eliminated from Champions League contention by virtue of a 5-0 aggregate score. Leverkusen's first-choice keeper concludes the European campaign having made four appearances (four starts), 15 saves and five clearances while conceding six goals and recording two clean sheets. Hradecky is likely to be in net Sunday when Leverkusen travel to VfB Stuttgart in Bundesliga play.