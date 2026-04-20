Lukas Hradecky headshot

Lukas Hradecky News: Concedes two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Hradecky recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against AJ Auxerre.

Hradecky made five saves but still conceded twice in the first half. He has now accumulated 16 saves and four clearances across the last four games, conceding eight goals. Next, he faces Toulouse, who have scored four times in their last four games and have only won once during that period.

Lukas Hradecky
Monaco
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