Lukas Hradecky News: Impressive outing against OM
Hradecky made seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Marseille.
Hradecky came up with seven saves in Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Marseille, turning away Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's rocket in the 66th minute and Quinten Timber's long-range missile in the 72nd before making a sharp late reflex stop on Facundo Medina as Marseille kept pressing for an equalizer. Marseille fired 19 shots overall in a match that Hradecky practically kept under control by himself, with the seven saves marking a season high for the Finnish keeper. Hradecky will try to carry that momentum into Friday's showdown against Paris FC.
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